Delhi: Man killed, buried in Sainik Farms, four held

A 24-year-old food delivery agent was stabbed and strangled before being buried in an abandoned farmhouse in South Delhi’s Sainik Farms, with his decomposed body being found wrapped in a blanket two days later.

According to police, the victim, Surjeet Kumar Sharma, had an enmity with two of the four people arrested for the murder. Reasons ranged from a fight over parking to an argument over a girl, police said, adding that Sharma is believed to have slapped one of the accused in the past.

The victim’s family claimed the body was found dismembered, but police denied this. A police officer said, “There were multiple stab wounds on his stomach and neck, and strangulation marks made by a wire.” Police said the victim’s eyes were missing, and are trying to ascertain if this was a result of the attack or if animals got to the body.

According to police, two of the accused, Sombir Singhal, a school cab driver, and Vicky Jha, a helper at a private hospital, had a running feud with the victim. Of the two others, Satbir is unemployed while Vicky Bhatt works as a data entry operator, police said. Two more accused are absconding.

“The victim had beaten up some of the accused in the past,” DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said, adding, “During questioning, the accused claimed Sharma used to bully and threaten Singhal on a daily basis.”

According to police, Sharma had an argument with Singhal over a girl, following which the latter allegedly decided to settle the matter “once and for all”.

“The victim’s friend, Vicky Jha, who is one of the four arrested, allegedly called Sharma to the farmhouse, where he was stabbed and strangled,” said the police officer.

Sharma’s body was disposed of in a ditch, which was covered with a heap of leaves and trash. A day after, Singhal allegedly returned to check on the body and found a leg sticking out of the ditch, which he then buried again, said the officer.

The fact that the victim was missing only came to light late Tuesday night when one of his four brothers found that he hadn’t returned home in two days.

“His mother didn’t tell anyone that he hadn’t been home as he would often be away for days,” said an officer.

On Tuesday night, the brothers went looking for him and received a tip-off from an acquaintance that Sharma had been killed.

The family approached Neb Sarai police station following which a special team, supervised by SHO Naresh Solanki, was formed and the accused were traced.