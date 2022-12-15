scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Delhi man killed as car rams iron grille

A 22-year-old man was killed after his car rammed into an iron grille.
A 22-year-old man was killed after his car rammed into an iron grille in Phase X early on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Simranjeet Singh, a resident of New Delhi. He was working at a coffee shop in Phase X, The accident took place near the main gate of Silvi Park in Phase X.

The Maruti Swift Dzire car which Simranjeet was driving belonged to his friend and was damaged in the accident. The impact of the collision was powerful due to which the victim’s skull was damaged. “We have informed the family of the victim. The impact of the collision indicates that the car was going at a high speed,” a police officer of Phase XI police station said. His body has been kept at the Civil Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, in Sector 94 two persons were killed on late Wednesday after a speeding car hit their bike. The victims were not identified till the filing of this report.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:48:05 am
Unexplained leak from docked Soyuz spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk

