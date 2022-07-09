scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Delhi: Man killed, 3 arrested after encounter with police

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the deceased was identified as Aakash alias Illu, and was allegedly involved in seven cases of robbery. He was released on bail on June 6.

By: Express News Service | Delhi |
July 9, 2022 11:24:09 am
Two days ago, a group of eight to nine persons attacked a police patrolling team and a case was registered against them.

A 23-year-old man, who is a known felon of North-East Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, was gunned down after a brief exchange of fire on Friday night at the Yamuna Khadar area. Three of his associates were arrested while two others managed to escape.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the deceased was identified as Aakash alias Illu, and was allegedly involved in seven cases of robbery. He was released on bail on June 6. “We have arrested three more persons, identified as Vishal Negi (25), Monu (20) and Nikhil Dutt (19),” the DCP added.

During questioning, Sain said that the arrested persons disclosed that Monu and Nikhil used to wear dresses to attract those passing by and if anyone came to interact with them, they would rob them of their belongings. Two days ago, a group of eight to nine persons attacked a police patrolling team and a case was registered against them. “To prevent incidents of robbery and snatching, our team was analysing the pattern of such incidents and came to know that a group of young men, in which some of them posed as women to attract commuters, are involved in several robbery cases in and around Yamuna Khadar area,” he said.

Sain added: “At around 8.30 pm on Friday, we found an injured person, identified as Tushar, who was coming from the Khadar area. He told the police in his statement that a group of 6 men snatched his mobile phone and also stabbed him. Our team immediately rushed to the Khadar area to search for the suspects and entered a forest area where they found eight suspicious persons.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factionsPremium
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factions
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy povertyPremium
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy poverty
More from Delhi

The police said that they stopped the suspects and asked them to disclose their identities. “In the meantime, one of them started firing and the police team asked them to surrender. They again fired and the cops retaliated, hitting one of the accused. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. One pistol, along with three empty cartridges, were recovered from the spot,” Sain informed.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement