Delhi: Man killed, 3 arrested after encounter with police

A 23-year-old man, who is a known felon of North-East Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, was gunned down after a brief exchange of fire on Friday night at the Yamuna Khadar area. Three of his associates were arrested while two others managed to escape.

DCP (North-East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the deceased was identified as Aakash alias Illu, and was allegedly involved in seven cases of robbery. He was released on bail on June 6. “We have arrested three more persons, identified as Vishal Negi (25), Monu (20) and Nikhil Dutt (19),” the DCP added.

During questioning, Sain said that the arrested persons disclosed that Monu and Nikhil used to wear dresses to attract those passing by and if anyone came to interact with them, they would rob them of their belongings. Two days ago, a group of eight to nine persons attacked a police patrolling team and a case was registered against them. “To prevent incidents of robbery and snatching, our team was analysing the pattern of such incidents and came to know that a group of young men, in which some of them posed as women to attract commuters, are involved in several robbery cases in and around Yamuna Khadar area,” he said.

Sain added: “At around 8.30 pm on Friday, we found an injured person, identified as Tushar, who was coming from the Khadar area. He told the police in his statement that a group of 6 men snatched his mobile phone and also stabbed him. Our team immediately rushed to the Khadar area to search for the suspects and entered a forest area where they found eight suspicious persons.”

The police said that they stopped the suspects and asked them to disclose their identities. “In the meantime, one of them started firing and the police team asked them to surrender. They again fired and the cops retaliated, hitting one of the accused. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. One pistol, along with three empty cartridges, were recovered from the spot,” Sain informed.