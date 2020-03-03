Delhi: Man jumps to death from 10th floor of AIIMS hostel

A case has been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the employer. (Representational Image) A case has been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the employer. (Representational Image)

A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the tenth floor of AIIMS’ hostel number 18 on Monday, said police.

Police said the man, Vipin Sahu, worked at a chemist shop nearby. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Police said Sahu left behind a suicide note, in which he blamed his employer.

A case has been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the employer.

No arrest has been made yet, police said.

Police said that as per an initial probe done into the case, the man had visited the hostel twice before committing suicide.

They added that the entry register at the hostel revealed that he came at 10.40 am, but left and later came at 12.20 pm.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur, said, “We have found a few medicines from the place where he jumped. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, and an investigation is underway.”

