Delhi: Man jumps on track at Rajiv Chowk, dies

A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a Metro on the Blue Line at Rajiv Chowk, Tuesday morning. Police said the man succumbed to his injuries.

According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson, Metro services came to a halt for 30 minutes on the Noida City Centre-Vaishali stretch, leaving commuters stranded at several stations.

According to police, the man, Pramod Kumar, was unemployed. Police also claimed that no suicide note was recovered from his possession.

“We received a call at 9.34 am from Rajiv Chowk Metro station that a man has jumped in front of a Metro. He was taken to the Lady Hardinge Medical College, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a senior police officer.

“During investigation, it came to light that Kumar used to work at ESI hospital in Rohini’s Sector 15. However, he quit a month ago. His family said his wife had left him five years ago as they couldn’t have children. They said he was heading to Noida to withdraw his Provident Fund (PF),” the officer added.