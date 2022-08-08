Delhi: Man with ‘Islamic State links’ remanded in NIA custody till Aug 16

Updated: August 8, 2022 3:27:58 pm
A court in Delhi on Monday sent the accused arrested from Batla House on charges of allegedly being an active member of the Islamic State (IS) to NIA custody till August 16
The accused, identified as Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Bihar’s Patna, was produced before a special court on Monday. Ahmad was arrested on Saturday after searches were conducted on his premises and elsewhere in a case pertaining to “online and on-ground activities of ISIS” registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 25.
“Accused Mohsin Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS,” the NIA had said in a statement on Sunday.
Last Sunday, the agency conducted searches at 13 locations across six states in connection with the case. “NIA conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states viz. Bhopal and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh; Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat; Araria district in Bihar; Bhatkal and Tumkur city districts in Karnataka; Kolhapur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra; and Deoband district in Uttar Pradesh in the case pertaining to activities of ISIS,” the NIA had said in a statement. The agency had said the searches had led to the seizure of “incriminating documents/ material”.
