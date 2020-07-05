Delhi: Man hits elderly woman, runs her over with vehicle while trying to escape

Police said that Bhanu supplies drinking water in the area. While the family alleged that the driver was drunk, police said they are yet to verify the claim. (Representational) Police said that Bhanu supplies drinking water in the area. While the family alleged that the driver was drunk, police said they are yet to verify the claim. (Representational)

A 54-year-old woman sustained injuries on her legs after she was run over by a speeding car in East Delhi’s Chilla Village Friday evening. Police said that the woman was standing outside her house when a speeding grey Alto hit her.

CCTV footage of the incident, which was circulated on social media Saturday, shows the woman falling near the front tyre of the car after it hit her. While people try to rescue the woman, the driver runs over her as he tries to drive away. People run after the car and stop the driver.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “The accused driver, identified as Bhanu, was arrested from the spot. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is stable now. We have registered a case against the driver at Mayur Vihar police station.”

Police said that Bhanu supplies drinking water in the area. While the family alleged that the driver was drunk, police said they are yet to verify the claim.

The injured woman, identified as Hajiran, lives with her husband and two sons in Chilla Village. Md Subhan, her husband, said, “She left home around 6 pm to buy vegetables. She was standing outside the house when the car hit her… He didn’t stop after hitting her, he wanted to escape. We are lucky that she is safe because it looked so dangerous. Our neighbours helped in catching the criminal.” Subhan and his sons took Hajiran to the hospital.

In a separate incident, a 60-year-old woman was hit by a Swift car, allegedly driven by a Delhi Police sub-inspector, in Gazipur area Friday. The accused policeman, Yogendra Kumar, is posted with the PCR unit of Delhi Police. After hitting the woman, the vehicle dragged her along for a few metres before stopping. Kumar has been arrested.

The woman, Noorjahan, lives with her two sons near Gazipur.

“The car hit her and she fell right near under it. She screamed for help but the driver didn’t stop and dragged her for a minute before stopping. It took us more than five minutes to lift the car and pull her out,” claimed Ilyaas, her son. Noorjahan was rushed to Max Hospital and is undergoing treatment there. She sustained injuries on her head and legs.

