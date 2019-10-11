Delhi: Man hires teenagers to kill mother, arrested

Suspecting his mother was “having an affair”, a 22-year-old man allegedly hired two teenagers to kill her at their house in Outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar Tuesday. Police said the man told the duo — a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old — to attack his mother and rob the house as payment. All three have been apprehended and are being questioned, said police.

Advertising

The woman told police that she was at home when the duo broke in. They threatened her with a sharp object but she shouted to alert her neighbours, police said, adding that they took her jewellery and ran out.

DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan said, “The police team managed to nab the juvenile. We recorded the woman’s statement and a case of robbery was registered. During questioning, the minor revealed that he and his friend were hired by the woman’s son. They were instructed to rob the house and kill his mother. The boy led us to the others. The three have been booked for criminal conspiracy as well.”

Police said the teenagers are involved in cases of auto theft and have recovered a Honda City, a WagonR and two Maruti Eeco cars from them. Police have also seized the dagger with which they threatened the woman.

According to police, the man had shared his suspicion about his mother with his father, who tried to placate him. The 22-year-old is pursuing his BA. His father runs a departmental store and his mother is a homemaker.