Delhi: Man hires two hitmen to kill wife; 3 arrested

Two days after a 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, her husband and two contract killers hired by him were arrested Saturday. Police said investigation revealed that the man, a cable operator, was having an affair and allegedly decided to kill his wife when she found out.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “The couple constantly fought over this. So, the husband decided to hire two contract killers, Rahul and Sonu.” She said the woman was stabbed at least 17 times.

According to police, they found CCTV footage which showed two men entering the victim’s house on Thursday but three persons leaving after some time. “We traced them to Pamposh Enclave in Kalkaji. The husband became a suspect after his call records showed he made multiple calls to one number, a woman he was in a relationship with. Call records also revealed he got a WhatsApp call from Rahul, to whom he promised to pay Rs 5 lakh after the murder,” Jaiker said.

“When the husband was questioned, he initially misled police saying he had gone to see a homoeopathy doctor in Defence Colony with his son, and his wife was alone at home on Thursday afternoon. He then left his son at a barbershop and went to his office,” the DCP said.

Police said after some time, he called one of his employees to drop his son home after the haircut. “At 4.45 pm, he got a call from his employee saying his wife was lying in a pool of blood. He quickly rushed home and took his wife to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead,” Jaiker said.

“During questioning, he confessed to having hired Rahul. He also sent the location of his house to the contract killer,” she said.