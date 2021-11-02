Delhi: Man held for threatening to blow up a mobile store at Connaught Place

The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening to blow up a mobile store at Connaught Place with a bomb. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon when the man entered a One Plus mobile store and told the staffers that he would blow up the place with a bomb.

A video of the incident shows a group of policemen entering and dragging the man out of the store while people are seen gathering near the place.

Deepak Yadav, DCP (New Delhi) said, “We received information around 4.15 pm from the One Plus store at Rajiv Chowk about the unidentified man who was giving threats. Local staff immediately came to the store and detained him. We also took the necessary steps to tackle the situation.”

The man was apprehended and taken to the police station. During questioning, police found that he was “not stable” and had no bomb or any type of explosives. The man works at a factory in Okhla.

“The entire area was screened by the bomb disposal squads as a precautionary measure. Nothing has been found yet,” said the DCP.