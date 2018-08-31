Delhi: Man held for running over CNG pump employee

As other staff and passersby tried to intervene, Sharma tried to flee the spot and in the rush, ran over another employee. (Representational Image) As other staff and passersby tried to intervene, Sharma tried to flee the spot and in the rush, ran over another employee. (Representational Image)

A 27-year-old man was arrested from west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh for allegedly physically assaulting an employee of a CNG pump station, and later running over another employee while trying to flee the spot. Police said the accused, Vibhav Sharma, lives with his family in Paschim Vihar and works with an MNC in Gurgaon.

“The incident took place at around 3 am Wednesday. The accused got agitated after he was asked to move his car from one CNG filling machine to another. He started arguing with the employee and within minutes, started beating him up,” a senior police officer said.

As other staff and passersby tried to intervene, Sharma tried to flee the spot and in the rush, ran over another employee. “The victim is in hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. We have registered an FIR on charges of attempt to murder and arrested Sharma from the spot,” the officer said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App