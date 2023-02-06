Man held for impersonating vice-president of India on WhatsApp

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police’s IFSO unit for allegedly impersonating the vice-president of India and seeking favours from bureaucrats through WhatsApp.

Police said Monday that Gagandeep Singh, who had lived in Italy since 2007, created a fake WhatsApp account using a photo of the vice-president of India and sent messages to senior government officials seeking favours. Another accused, identified as Ashwani Kumar, was arrested for allegedly providing an OTP for the WhatsApp account to Gagandeep.

DCP (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) Prashant Gautam said the case was registered after police got information about the impersonation fraud, adding that details of the WhatsApp profile was obtained from the social media platform and that the sender’s internet protocol address was traced to Italy.

Police arrested Ashwani Kumar first and Gagandeep Singh later, from IGI Airport.

Before creating the WhatsApp account, Singh watched several YouTube videos and got the contacts of senior government officials online, according to the police officer.

“After this, he obtained an OTP to create a WhatsApp account of an Indian mobile number from Ashwani Kumar. He put up the profile picture of the vice-president of India and started contacting senior government officials and sought favours from them,” the officer said.