Delhi: Man held for threatening Alka Lamba in video

Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly threatening and passing derogatory remarks against Congress leader Alka Lamba and Muslims on social media. The accused was out on bail three months ago after his arrest by the Ghaziabad police in a similar offence. In March, he had delivered similar speeches in a viral video from outside the Dasna Devi temple, police said.

“We have arrested the man, Vikas Sehrawat alias Mallik Sehrawat. On Monday, Lamba filed a complaint over email against him. Lamba also tagged Delhi Police in a post on Twitter while attaching the video in which he is heard delivering a hate speech,” DCP (South district) Atul Kumar Thakur said.



“Our team succeeded in tracing the accused in the area of police station Bindapur and he was taken in police custody from his house. He has been arrested and his interrogation is going on,” Thakur said.

In his videos, Sehrawat describes himself as a Hindu leader and a nationalist. He had earlier threatened to kill journalist Ravish Tiwari and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan