Delhi: Man held for swindling lakhs through ‘air ambulance service’, co-accused on the run

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping people of several lakhs on the pretext of providing an air ambulance service, while his girlfriend, a co-accused in the case, is on the run, officers said. They identified the accused as Navdeep and Prabhdeep Kaur.

According to the police, a complainant approached the Shahdara district cyber police station on February 5 stating that an air ambulance website had cheated him of Rs 4.24 lakh after he had booked their services from Guwahati to Hyderabad. The complainant Manu Arora alleged that after receiving the payment, the accused made excuses saying that the flight was cancelled and refused to refund the amount paid. He said the accused later stopped responding to his calls.

The police registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) and after tracking details including the website’s domain name and the bank account to which the amount had been transferred, it was found that the cheating was committed by Navdeep and his girlfriend Prabhdeep, a senior police officer said.

“A raid was conducted in Delhi and Navdeep was interrogated. He disclosed that along with his girlfriend, they cheated at least 10-15 persons of around Rs 20-25 lakh in the last four to five years and had split the money between themselves. He further disclosed that they had named their parent(s) as directors of the alleged company to evade legal liabilities. Navdeep was later arrested,” said the police officer.

The police said they recovered two mobile phones and two ATM cards, used to commit the crime, from his possession. “He will be remanded in police custody for a day to trace the co-accused,” the officer added.