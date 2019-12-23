Delhi: Man held for string of ATM thefts across states

A 27-year-old man was arrested from South Delhi for allegedly committing ATM thefts across seven states. (Representational image) A 27-year-old man was arrested from South Delhi for allegedly committing ATM thefts across seven states. (Representational image)

A 27-year-old man was arrested from South Delhi for allegedly committing ATM thefts across seven states, including 15 cases of uprooting ATMs, police said Sunday. The accused, identified as Wakil, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from a bus stand in Lado Sarai.

According to police, Wakil is a part of a gang from Mewat that uproots ATMs with gas cutters and loots the machines. “The gang would target ATMs near highways and without security guards. At night, the gang would take their vehicle, cut the machine and take it. They have been involved in cases in Madhya Pradesh, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh,” said Pramod Singh Kushwah, DCP, Special Cell.

Police said that Wakil and his associates used spray paint to block CCTV cameras.

Investigators received information that the mastermind of the gang and one of his associates would come to Delhi. “We laid a trap near the bus stand but only Wakil, who was carrying a pistol, came. He has confessed to the crimes,” said an officer.

Wakil has allegedly looted as much as Rs 1 crore in this manner and has invested in properties in Delhi, said police.The accused told the police that the gang used Brezza and Scorpio cars for the crime. The gang has been active for the last five years and the accused is wanted in several cases in Pune, where he uprooted six ATMs.

