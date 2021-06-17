Delhi: Man held for ‘strangling’ wife to death over dowry

Police said Rana allegedly consumed alcohol and beat his wife because he didn’t receive property documents from his wife’s family.

Barely two months after their wedding, a 29-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by strangling her to death after fights over dowry, said Delhi Police on Thursday. The incident took place in South Delhi’s Maidangarhi and the accused, Kuldeep Singh Rana, has been arrested. Rana works with a contractor in the area.

On Wednesday, the couple came to Delhi after staying at the woman’s house in Uttarakhand for some time. Police said Rana allegedly consumed alcohol and beat his wife because he didn’t receive property documents from his wife’s family.

The deceased woman, aged 25, died after her husband allegedly thrashed and strangled her. Her body was found on the bed the next day.

A senior police officer said, “There were bruises on her face and body and some marks on her neck. Prima facie, it’s a case of death by strangulation. Further inquiry will be conducted.”

Police said the couple got married on April 26 this year.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said, “A case of murder has been registered and the accused husband has been arrested in the case. The accused had already received dowry after the wedding but wanted more land and properties registered in his name.”

SDM Saket has been informed about the woman’s death and inquest proceedings have been initiated.