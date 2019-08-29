Delhi: Man held for sexually assaulting boy has 8 cases against him

A day after a 48-year-old AC technician was arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Central Delhi, Delhi Police have uncovered that a total eight cases, including six related to sexual assault, were registered against him since 1996.

The first case of sexual assault against him dates back to 2000, police said, adding that his victims include both boys and girls.

On Tuesday morning, the accused, Shahid, was arrested from his rented accommodation, and a teenage boy was rescued from his house.

“Police had been investigating a missing child complaint lodged on August 20. The victim left home after his mother refused to give him money and scolded him. The accused met him outside an eatery and offered him food before taking him to his home. The victim alleged he was ‘normal’ for the first two days, and even taught him basic repair work. But for three days afterwards, he allegedly sexually abused him,” a senior officer said.

On Tuesday, he was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody. During investigation, police found that the first case against him was lodged by his wife in 1996, alleging that he was demanding dowry. Three years later, a case of attempt to murder was filed against him, also by his wife.

The first time he was arrested in a sexual assault case was in 2000. Another case was registered against him the same year. Police said his family abandoned him afterwards.

“We recovered several obscene video clips from his phone, and he has told police he would watch the clips while sexually abusing his victims,” an officer said.

In 2005, a case of rape was registered against him at Lahori Gate police station, and in 2009, a case of molestation was filed at Darya Ganj police station.

In 2013, too, a case was registered against him and and he was arrested from Kamla Market under the POCSO Act in 2016. Police said they are ascertaining the status of the different cases and when he was released on bail.

Police are also investigating if some cases of sexual assault went unreported. To this end, police will seek the help of counsellors to reach out to children living in the vicinity of the accused, sources said.