Delhi: Man held for robbing hotel staffer

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a staffer of Leela Palace Hotel in Chanakyapuri on Thursday night. The accused, Ankit, stays at Bihar Bhawan. Police said he hit the victim, Sita Ram (21), with a cricket bat and made off with his mobile phone, Aadhaar card, hotel ID card and Rs 300. Ram works as a housekeeping staff.

