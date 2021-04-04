Delhi: Man held for robbing hotel staffer

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a staffer of Leela Palace Hotel in Chanakyapuri on Thursday night. The accused, Ankit, stays at Bihar Bhawan. Police said he hit the victim, Sita Ram (21), with a cricket bat and made off with his mobile phone, Aadhaar card, hotel ID card and Rs 300. Ram works as a housekeeping staff.
