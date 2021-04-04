scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Latest news

Delhi: Man held for robbing hotel staffer

The accused, Ankit, stays at Bihar Bhawan.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 4, 2021 12:53:00 am
delhi man robbed, delhi crime, delhi hotels, delhi news, indian expressRam works as a housekeeping staff.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a staffer of Leela Palace Hotel in Chanakyapuri on Thursday night. The accused, Ankit, stays at Bihar Bhawan. Police said he hit the victim, Sita Ram (21), with a cricket bat and made off with his mobile phone, Aadhaar card, hotel ID card and Rs 300. Ram works as a housekeeping staff.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x