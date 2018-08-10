Delhi: Man held for ‘raping’ 6-year-old at govt school

Man held for raping minor (Representational) Man held for raping minor (Representational)

A six-year-old girl studying at a government school in central Delhi was allegedly raped by an electrician, who took the child inside a pump room on the school premises. The accused was arrested on Thursday evening, after the girl identified him, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered against him.

“We have registered an FIR under charges of rape and arrested the accused. Further investigations are underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma said. When contacted, the school principal said, “I have been apprised of the incident, but I am not in Delhi right now. I have no other details.”

Police sources said the alleged incident took place around 1.30 pm Wednesday, when the girl was about to return home but was stopped by the accused. “The accused allegedly warned the six-year-old not to tell anyone,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that once the girl returned home, her mother found she was bleeding, and she immediately informed her husband. The girl was taken to a hospital, where a medical examination confirmed rape.

“On the basis of the girl’s complaint, an FIR was lodged and police recorded her statement with the help of counsellors. She told counsellors that she was raped by a man wearing red colour T-shirt,” the officer said. On Thursday, police questioned school staff and arrested the accused, after the girl identified him. He will be produced before a Delhi court on Friday, said police.

