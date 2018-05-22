Delhi: Man held for rape after wife files complaint

The 38-year-old woman, in her complaint, said she married the accused in 1999. The couple have two schoolgoing children. (Representational) The 38-year-old woman, in her complaint, said she married the accused in 1999. The couple have two schoolgoing children. (Representational)

A 42-year-old man was arrested from central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar for allegedly raping his wife after he found a picture of her with another man on her mobile phone. Police said the couple have been married for 19 years. Confirming the arrest, DCP (central) M S Randhawa said the accused works as a senior consultant with a travel agency. “The arrest was made on May 18 after we registered an FIR under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 323 (causing hurt), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 506 (criminal intimidation), based on his wife’s statement. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” he said.

The 38-year-old woman, in her complaint, said she married the accused in 1999. The couple have two schoolgoing children. “She alleged that they have a strained relationship and that he would assault her after consuming liquor and drugs in the presence of their children,” said a police officer. The woman said that on several occasions, she requested her sister and her husband to intervene. They counselled her and temporarily sorted things out, police said.

“A few months ago, she met a man from Ludhiana on a social networking site and they started chatting. After a few weeks, they exchanged numbers and she shared her ordeal with him. Two months ago, he came to Delhi and the two met. She invited him home for tea where he clicked a picture of them together on his phone,” said the officer.

Police said he sent her the picture on WhatsApp and she saved it. “Her husband found her picture when he was checking her phone and started questioning her. He grew angry after she said she had met the man online and that they were friends. He sent the picture to their relatives and then started beating her. He punched her in her eye, hit her head on the table, raped her and forced her to indulge in unnatural intercourse,” the officer said citing the woman’s complaint.

