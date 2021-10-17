Delhi: Man held for posing as woman, extortion from doctors, teachers

A 24-year-old man from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell for allegedly posing as a woman on social media and extorting money from doctors, retired police officers and teachers.

Police said the accused would either cheat the victim by engaging them in ‘sex chats’ or morph their photos into inappropriate photos/videos.

The man, Hakimuddin, managed to extort more than Rs 1.9 lakh from one of the people he targeted in September. Police said at least nine other complaints have been lodged against him in connection with what some officers called a ‘sextortion racket’.

According to police, the accused had ‘employed’ several young people to work for him. His associates would create fake social media profiles and target “rich-looking men”, said an officer. The complainant, a retired vice-principal from a school in Delhi, approached the police on September 21.

Police said the man received a friend request on Facebook. The accused then made a video call to the complainant that had pornographic content playing on the other end. The complainant later received a morphed explicit video of himself and was threatened to pay money. He told police he paid Rs 1.96 lakh to the accused.

Based on his complaint, an investigation was conducted.

KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell), said, “We analysed the phone numbers used for calling the complainant. They were issued from Assam but were being used in Bharatpur. We also traced the bank transactions and identified the money trail.”

The social media accounts of the accused were also checked and police zeroed in on his location. Police arrested Hakmuddin and identified three of his associates, who are absconding.

During interrogation, police found that the Special Cell had earlier booked the accused in a cheating case. “Most gangs operating from Bharatpur follow the same modus operandi. In some cases, to threaten the victims, the accused sometimes pose as police officers and even change their display photo on social media to convince them,” said DCP Malhotra.