Delhi: Man held for posing as Niti Aayog officer

A 24-year-old man posing as an officer on special duty (OSD) in Niti Aayog has been arrested by the Delhi Police Cyber Cell after an under secretary-rank official in the government think tank registered an FIR. Police are also verifying claims by the accused that he studied in IIT-Delhi.

Police said the complaint was given by Gulveena Badhan on July 30 and an FIR was registered on August 21. “Badhan said it came to their notice that one Kunam Samrat was posing as an OSD in conversations online, but Niti Aayog had not recruited any such person,” a senior officer said.

“On the basis of the complaint, an FIR under Section 66-D of the IT Act was filed. Police procured his server details from Facebook and arrested him last week from his residence,” the officer said, adding that he was later released on bail.

Police sources claimed the accused was working at a private company but claimed to have a job with Niti Aayog. “His activity was noticed after he started posting views on crucial issues online. When someone asked about his identity, he would tell them he was an employee of Niti Aayog,” the officer said.

