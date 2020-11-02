Delhi man held for posing as cop to collect Covid fines

The accused was identified and apprehended

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating as a police officer and issuing fake Covid challans in Ashok Vihar.

According to police, the accused, Upender Singh, who was wearing a police uniform, allegedly issued fake challans to two persons for violating social distancing norms.

Later, when a security guard at the entrance asked Singh’s name and rank, he left the spot. The guard got suspicious and immediately called the local police.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, “We formed a team and several raids were conducted in the area. The accused was then identified and apprehended. We found the fake police uniform and also four registration plates which he was using on his Swift car.”

During questioning, Singh said he didn’t have a job and wanted to help his family. “When he heard about police issuing challans at public places for violation of Covid norms, he went to Mukherjee Nagar and bought a police uniform. He then posed as a police officer and came to Ashok Vihar… He took Rs 1000 from two people,” said an officer.

The Delhi Police have deployed a few personnel from each district to issue challans at public places since the lockdown. Officers said they have issued a total of 4,83,575 challans till date for spitting, violating social distancing and for not wearing face masks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd