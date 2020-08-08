Delhi: Man held for killing woman over Rs 1,500

According to police, the accused, Rajesh, a resident of JJ Colony in Sector 16, was passing by the victim’s house on the evening of July 27 when the elderly woman asked him if he could run an errand. (Representational) According to police, the accused, Rajesh, a resident of JJ Colony in Sector 16, was passing by the victim’s house on the evening of July 27 when the elderly woman asked him if he could run an errand. (Representational)

A daily wage labourer was arrested Friday for allegedly murdering a 70-year-old woman after she tried to stop him from stealing Rs 1,500 in Noida’s Sector 15. According to police, the victim, Santosh Kumari, was found dead at her residence on July 28.

“On the morning of July 28, we found Kumari’s body inside her house after an acquaintance of the family informed us. Our investigation led us to a daily wage labourer who had once worked in the victim’s house. He had been called for some work in the house and it appears he tried to steal some money. When the victim caught him, the accused allegedly strangled her to death and fled,” said Sankalp Sharma, DCP Zone 1.

According to police, the accused, Rajesh, a resident of JJ Colony in Sector 16, was passing by the victim’s house on the evening of July 27 when the elderly woman asked him if he could run an errand.

“The accused agreed and came inside. While waiting, he found Rs 1,500 in the victim’s purse and allegedly tried to steal it,” said an officer. When she threatened to call the police, the accused took her to the bathroom and allegedly strangled her to death, police said.

Unable to reach their mother since July 27 evening, her two sons, who are abroad, asked a friend in Delhi to check up on her. The next day, the acquaintance called police after finding the door locked.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.