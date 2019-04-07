Delhi man held for killing wife over extramarital affair

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad, over suspicions that she was having an extramarital affair.

Police said the woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her house on April 1. Her husband, Mohammed Anees, and his family did not tell anyone about her death. However, their neighbours grew suspicious and informed police, who immediately reached the spot.

The victim’s body was taken to the mortuary, when the accused’s family members failed to give satisfactory answers to police’s questions.

Later, police approached the woman’s family members. “They said she had strained relations with Anees’s family, as she got married to him against her will nearly 20 years ago. She was living in a flat separate from the others,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, her post-mortem revealed the cause of death to be ante-mortem compression of the neck. “We questioned her husband, who then confessed to the crime. He told police his friend informed him that she was in a relationship with someone. He then started doubting her and had several heated arguments with her. On March 31, he fought with her again and, in a fit of rage, strangulated her to death,” the officer added.