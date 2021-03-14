scorecardresearch
Delhi: Man held for ‘killing’ domestic help

Police said the accused, Mukesh Kumar (35) and Jiten (20), were nabbed from the Lucknow-Agra Highway.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 14, 2021 12:49:43 am
The woman has been identified as Reshmi, a domestic help.

A man and his aide have been arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman in Northwest Delhi’s Subhash Place Saturday. Police said the accused, Mukesh Kumar (35) and Jiten (20), were nabbed from the Lucknow-Agra Highway.

The woman has been identified as Reshmi, a domestic help. Police suspect Mukesh, an agent who helped domestic workers get jobs, allegedly pushed her from the fourth floor of a building in Shakurpur following an argument over payment of dues.

