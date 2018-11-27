Delhi: Man held for killing 8-yr-old girl

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting an eight-year-old girl, while she was sleeping at her home in northwest Delhi, and killing her. Police said the girl’s body was recovered a few metres away from her house on November 16.

The family alleged the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed, but police said the result of the autopsy is awaited. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said the accused lived in the girl’s neighbourhood. “He has a previous criminal record, which includes cases of burglary and robbery. We are questioning him to ascertain if the girl was sexually assaulted,” Khan said.

Police said the accused was known to the girl’s parents and would often come home and have liquor with the girl’s father. On the night of November 15, he allegedly took the girl to a secluded plot and strangled her to death. Police said he also tried to disfigure her face. The family woke up the next morning to find their daughter missing. They lodged a missing persons complaint and told police they suspected the involvement of the accused.

About 11 am, a passerby spotted the body of the girl and informed police. During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that he had a grudge against the girl’s father because he had made fun of the accused’s live-in relationship with a woman. Police said they are verifying his claims.