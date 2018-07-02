Delhi: Man held for ‘killing’ 5-year-old daughter in Seelampur

According to police, Saloni woke up after she heard her father Anil Raja beating up her mother Gita. (Representational Image) According to police, Saloni woke up after she heard her father Anil Raja beating up her mother Gita. (Representational Image)

A five-year-old girl was beaten to death allegedly by her father on Saturday night in Seelampur, after she asked him not to create a ruckus. According to police, Saloni woke up after she heard her father Anil Raja beating up her mother Gita.

“He was drunk and abusive towards his wife. On Saturday, he came home drunk from work at 9 pm and started assaulting his wife. Their daughter woke up and asked him to stop and sleep instead. In a fit of rage, he began beating up his daughter instead… till blood started coming out of her ears and nose,” claimed a senior police officer.

Raja has been arrested and a case of murder has been lodged against him, said the officer. Saloni’s post-mortem was conducted and her body was handed over to her family. Police said Raja rushed the five-year-old to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“As soon as he heard that the child was dead, the accused attempted to flee. But a PCR call had already been made, so he was nabbed from the hospital premises itself,” said the officer. Raja and Gita have two more children, a boy and a girl. While the girl lives with her aunt in Haryana, the other child lives with the family. The accused works as a labourer at Sadar Bazaar, said police.

