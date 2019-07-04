Delhi: Man held for fraud worth Rs 1.4 crore

A man from Hyderabad was arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch for allegedly impersonating a bureaucrat and looting people by promising to help them procure petrol pump licences.

Surappagari Sampath Kumar (29) was arrested Tuesday from a Delhi hotel on the charges of duping, forgery and criminal intimidation.

“The complainant, Malipaddy Sandeep, alleged he was deceived into giving Rs 1.4 crore to Kumar and his associate, K Ramaswamy, in 2017,” said G Ram Gopal Naik, DCP (Crime).

Police said that after paying the amount, Sandeep was unable to contact the accused. When the accused responded, he refused to return the money and threatened to kill him if he approached police. Sandeep eventually approached police in February.