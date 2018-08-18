Delhi: Man held for duping women

The first fraud marriage that he was involved in took place in 2017 in Noida. The first fraud marriage that he was involved in took place in 2017 in Noida.

A conman, who married three different women using false identities to extract money from them, was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police in Noida’s Sector 71 on Friday. Apart from the fraud marriage operations, the accused, Tarun Sharma — who assumed different surnames for different cons — was also involved in other cases of forgery and fraud, police claimed.

Sharma was arrested along with a female accomplice — who the police claim is his girlfriend but pretended to be his sister to assist him in cheating. FIRs have been filed against the accused across districts and states — in Meerut, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Indore and Noida — with the earliest dating to 2011, and had a reward of Rs 25,000 attached to his capture.

The first fraud marriage that he was involved in took place in 2017 in Noida, when he allegedly stole Rs 40 lakh from the woman’s family. “Following this case, he married a bank manager in Bhopal from whom he stole Rs 8 lakh, and ran away when she began suspecting that he was a fraud. He duped another woman — also a working professional — who he married in Varanasi,” said Pankaj Pant, SHO, Sector 24 police station.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App