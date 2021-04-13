Delhi: Man held for damaging idols at 3 spots in Dwarka

Police said efforts to calm them down were successful and traffic movement was regulated in the area.

Delhi Police has arrested a 50-year-old cobbler for allegedly vandalising idols of Lord Hanuman at three spots in Kakrola village in Dwarka.

Police said the accused was upset and angry over the rising temperature and lack of rain. Following the incident, a group of people, including residents, local leaders and men associated with the Bajrang Dal, gathered at Dwarka Mor and stopped traffic movement.

DCP (Dwarka district) Santosh Kumar Meena said the accused, Mahesh (50), is a resident of Bharat Vihar jhuggi jhopri colony.

“We have registered a case under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused, Mahesh, has been arrested in connection with the incident,” said Meena.

An axe allegedly used in the offence has been recovered.

The matter was reported by a priest on Tuesday morning, who first spotted the damaged Hanuman idols at three adjacent spots in Kakrola.

“We received a call at 7.45 am regarding the alleged defiling of statues at three spots in Kakrola. The accused told police during questioning that he was frustrated as there has been no rain at all this year and it was getting hotter with each passing day, and that he blamed god for it,” a senior police officer said.