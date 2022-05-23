Delhi: Man held over death of Zepto staffer in accident

Days after a 19-year-old Zepto delivery executive died in a hit-and-run accident in Delhi’s Dwarka, the police have arrested a man and seized an SUV in connection with the incident.

The victim, Karan Raju, a resident of Goyla Dairy, had joined Zepto two months ago to help the family financially and save money to buy a gift for his sister’s wedding. Last week on Monday, Karan was on his bike when a speeding car hit him and fled from the spot. Karan was near DnD restaurant in Dwarka Sector 10. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Shankar Choudhary, DCP Dwarka said, “It was a blind case. There were no eyewitnesses or CCTVs near the spot. The only clue was a broken part of the bumper of the offending vehicle. We visited each and every spare part dealer and workshop in southwest Delhi. The accused was traced and has been arrested.”

The driver has been identified as Sudhakar Yadav, a resident of Dwarka Sector-18, and his Tata Nexon car has been seized. Yadav has been booked under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

“We might insert sections of attempted murder based on further investigation and also seeing the legal merit,” added the DCP.

Karan is survived by his parents and two sisters. On Twitter, Zepto posted: “We are deeply aggrieved by the death of Karan Raju (Zepto delivery partner working with Zypp). Karan was wearing his helmet and driving on the correct side of the road when he was hit by a vehicle from behind in what seems to be a hit-and-run incident in South Delhi while returning to our centre after completing a delivery. He passed away at the Safdarjung Hospital.”

“The team members from Zepto and Zypp have been with the family since the night of the accident, supporting and ensuring that they bear no pressure from the process or expenses (hospital bills, funeral expenses, etc). In addition, our team is working closely with relevant authorities, who recently filed an FIR, to assist them in any way we can with this case,” the company tweeted via its official account.

“We are helping the family with immediate financial aid of Rs 10 lakhs and an additional insurance grant of Rs 8 lakhs. We will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family as they get through this difficult time,” the company said.