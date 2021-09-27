Delhi: Man held days after wife was found dead

Days after a 40-year-old yoga instructor was found dead inside her house in Model Town, police arrested her husband for allegedly strangling her to death inside their room.

Senior police officers on Sunday said the accused, Paramjit Sahni, allegedly killed Ravneet Kaur after a fight on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, Sahni called his daughter and said her mother was lying unconscious in the room. The family rushed Kaur to Pentamed Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“We received information from the hospital at 5.30 am on Tuesday. They told us that Kaur was brought dead and she had no external injuries on her body. Her husband told us she had Covid earlier and was unwell and tried to mislead us. We waited for the autopsy report,” said the officer.

The post mortem was conducted and the report came out on Friday, showing that the woman died of strangulation.

Kaur’s father Manjit also alleged that husband and wife were having issues for the last two to three years. Police apprehended Paramjit and questioned him, following which he confessed.

The couple got married 20 years ago and have two daughters, aged 19 and 12.