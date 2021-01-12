Delhi: Man held by Cyber Cell for ‘harassing’ women on Instagram

The Delhi Police cyber cell arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly harassing women by sending them abusive messages on Instagram.

Police said the accused visited Instagram profiles of Sikh women, who married outside their religion, and allegedly harassed them.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said the accused, Angad Singh, a resident of Ramesh Nagar in West Delhi, is a BTech graduate and has been working as a freelance digital marketer.

“The matter came to our notice after complaints were received from several women who alleged they were receiving abusive messages from Instagram profiles,” he said.

Purohit said two complainants alleged they received abusive messages from separate Instagram profiles.