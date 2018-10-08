Delhi: Man held at tense Taimoor Nagar for selling heroin

Amid protests in Taimoor Nagar over the killing of a 34-year-old man allegedly by drug peddlers, police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly selling heroin in the area.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said over 500 grams of heroin, worth over Rs 1 crore, was recovered from Farooq Mohammad. “He was previously involved in four cases of drug dealing and also spent five years in jail in a robbery case,” said Biswal.

On September 30, Rupesh Kumar Basoya was shot dead by two men who had allegedly come to buy drugs at the JJ cluster behind his home.

On Saturday, his family members and relatives held a mahapanchayat and demanded the prevention of sale of illegal drugs in their locality.

Police have already arrested three persons in connection with Basoya’s murder. Police said Farooq had hired young men and would give them Rs 500 per day to sell heroin.

