Delhi: Man hangs self, family says harassed for rent

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his house in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Wednesday.

While the family of the deceased, Nilesh, has alleged that he committed suicide allegedly due to harassment by the landlord for rent, police said they haven’t found any suicide note or any other proof to support the claim. The incident took place at around 11 am Tuesday.

Police said Nilesh owned a juice shop in the area and has been unable to pay the rent after he lost his livelihood due to the lockdown.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, “A team went to the spot and found the man hanging. He was taken to the hospital but the doctors declared him dead. His family has alleged that the landlord forced him for rent. Police will probe the matter.”

Inquest proceedings have been initiated at Jahangirpuri police station. The deceased, Nilesh, is survived by his wife, parents and sister. His family said that they have not paid rent for the last three months.

“The landlord’s wife was threatening to throw them out. They would barge inside Nilesh’s house and throw his belongings outside the house while demanding rent. Nilesh hasn’t worked since lockdown, so how will he pay rent? Last week, he asked me to give them Rs 10,000 but I couldn’t… Nilesh was stressed…,” said Kishore, Nilesh’s brother-in-law.

A senior police officer said, “We are questioning the landlord and neighbours. The family is yet to file a written complaint.”

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Noida’ Phase 3 on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased, Rahul, hailed from Jharkhand and was staying in the area to pursue a modelling career. Police suspect he allegedly committed suicide over a failed relationship.

