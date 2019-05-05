Delhi man guns down brother in front of their family

Toggle Menu
The accused, Manoj Yadav, opened fire at his brother, Shiv Kumar Yadav, in front of their family after confronting him over an alleged extra-marital affair.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting his elder brother at his home in Dwarka’s Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said. The accused, Manoj Yadav, opened fire at his brother, Shiv Kumar Yadav, in front of their family after confronting him over an alleged extra-marital affair.

“The argument escalated and Manoj shouted at his brother, blaming him for his family’s problems. His brother retorted, and Manoj allegedly drew a country-made pistol and fired three times. His family tried to subdue him, but he fled,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse. The victim was taken to Rao Tula Ram hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case of murder at Jaffarpur Kalan police station. Police said the accused is a school dropout who forayed into crime by selling spurious liquor. In 2012, he allegedly assaulted some public servants, and was arrested for the first time.

“The accused was working as a property dealer, and said he feared his brother could have interfered in his property-related work,” an officer said.

