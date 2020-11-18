Delhi: Man granted bail in 2 riot cases, court says lot to be desired in probe

The court said that as per a witness statement, Ajay was arrested from near Neet Nagar, Railway Line bushes, but as per the arrest memo, the location of arrest is Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to a man in two cases related to the Northeast Delhi riots, saying the investigation in both matters left “a lot to be desired”.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to Ajay on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 with a surety of the like amount each in cases of vandalism and burning of shops in Jyoti Nagar.

The court said that as per a witness statement, Ajay was arrested from near Neet Nagar, Railway Line bushes, but as per the arrest memo, the location of arrest is Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

Furthermore, the court noted that the witness referred to the burning of a car accessories shop, but there does not appear to be any identification by him of the shop in question in the FIR.

“Strangely, there is supplementary statement of the witness… recorded on the same day as the main statement, that is April 18, as per which he led police near Neet Nagar, Railway Line bushes and pointed out to accused persons, Ajay and Gaurav Panchal, as having been involved in riots on February 25. And thus, two accused persons were arrested at his instance… However, the place of arrest is not a public place as mentioned in his supplementary statement but Police Station Jyoti Nagar itself… The investigation in the present case leaves a lot to be desired,” the court said in similar order passed in both cases.

It also noted that the witness statement was recorded on April 18 but the incident was from February 25.

