Delhi: Man, grandmother dead as their car is crushed between 2 buses

A 30-year-old man and his 65-year-old grandmother died after their car was sandwiched between two buses in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagari area on Tuesday morning. According to police, Amit Kumar Garg and his grandmother Leelawati were returning home after meeting an acquaintance. They lived in AGCR Enclave near Karkardooma Court in east Delhi, said police.

“Around 11.30 am, when they reached a roundabout in Nand Nagari, a cluster bus coming from Gagan Cinema rammed into their Hyundai i10 from the left side. Eyewitnesses said that the collision was such that the car got sandwiched between the cluster bus and a low-floor DTC bus plying on the other side of the car,” said a senior police officer.

On seeing the occupants trapped inside the damaged car, passersby rushed to help them. Police reached the spot and took the victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Their bodies have been sent to the GTB hospital for post-mortem, said the officer.

DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said they have registered a case under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Nand Nagari Police station, and detained the DTC bus driver. By Tuesday evening, the cluster bus driver was also arrested, said the officer.

Police said Garg worked in the garment business along with his father Pawan Kumar Garg, in Gandhi Nagar Market. He is survived by his parents, wife Monika and two minor daughters Mahi and Aditi. His grandmother Leelawati also lived with them.

The family had recently bought a house in Krishna Nagar. For the documentation of the newly bought house, Amit and his grandmother had gone to the SDM office and met someone there, said the officer.

“While returning, they met with the accident. A passerby informed the family members by calling them from Amit’s phone,” said a relative outside the GTB Hospital mortuary.

