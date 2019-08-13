Delhi: Man gives wife triple talaq via speed post, 4 new cases filed

Two days after the first case of a man being arrested over triple talaq surfaced, at least four more cases have been registered in the capital — in Central Delhi, Shahdara district, North West Delhi and South West Delhi. One of these includes a woman being given triple talaq via speed post.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which makes the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, had received the approval of the Rajya Sabha on July 30.

On Monday, a 38-year-old woman got an FIR registered against her 38-year-old husband at South West Delhi’s Kishangarh police station, for allegedly serving her triple talaq via speed post.

She told The Indian Express, “I have been married for nine years, and for the last six years I have been separated from my husband… We have a six-year-old daughter who lives with her maternal grandmother. On June 29, I received a speed post from him pronouncing talaq.”

The note the woman received purportedly said, “I pronounce talaq, talaq, talaq against my lawfully wedded wife with whom I got my nikaah performed on 10/06/2010…” The woman alleged that her husband beat her up after which the two separated. She claimed, “He used to demand dowry and beat me up often. I have studied till Class XII, I pick up odd jobs to earn some money. My husband used to give some maintenance money for our daughter but that stopped some time ago.”

No arrest has been made so far.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said a case under section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act has been registered. “We are investigating the matter,” said Arya.

In Central Delhi’s Kamla Market, a 26-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly saying “talaq” thrice to his 22-year-old wife in person on August 9. DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The FIR was filed on Sunday under section 4 of the Muslim Women Act and the man was arrested.”

At the Gandhi Nagar police station in Shahdara, a case under the same section was registered against a 22-year-old man for allegedly giving his wife triple talaq over dowry. Police filed an FIR at the behest of his 20-year-old wife on Sunday. DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said, “The matter is being investigated. No arrest has been made so far.”

In North West Delhi, a case was registered after a woman alleged that her husband said “talaq” thrice to her last December. DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said, “We are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.”