Delhi: Man gets bail in molestation case, told to plant 50 trees

The Delhi High Court last week directed a man to plant 50 trees in a government school while granting him anticipatory bail in a molestation case lodged against him.

“Let it be so done. The principal of the said school shall ensure that plantation of these trees takes place. The investigating officer shall obtain compliance report and submit it along with the final report,” Justice Sunil Gaur said.

The court issued the directions while hearing the man’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in the criminal case for the alleged offences of molestation, wrongful restraint and mischief under the IPC.

He had sought parity with a co-accused, who has already been granted regular bail by the trial court in the case. Police had lodged the FIR at Connaught Place police station in 2018 on a complaint made by a woman.

While extending relief, the judge also noted that the man, through his counsel, has voluntarily submitted that he will plant 25 neem and 25 peepal trees in a government school in east Delhi within two weeks.

It made it clear that in case the man misuses the concession of pre-arrest bail or tampers with evidence, the state is at liberty to get the bail order revoked.

The order further states that the court was not commenting on the merits of the case and made absolute the interim order of December 17, 2018, by which the man was granted interim protection from arrest.