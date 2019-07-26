Delhi: Man gets a month in jail for not paying maintenance to mother

After allegations of neglect, forced evacuation and non-payment of maintenance to a senior citizen surfaced before a Maintenance Tribunal, the woman’s son has been ordered to undergo a month’s imprisonment.

Advertising

The Maintenance Tribunal (Delhi East) ordered that the man undergo a jail term of one month. He allegedly has a pending payment of Rs 2 lakh, which he had to make to his mother.

Passing the order, Additional District Magistrate Arun Gupta said: “Maintenance Tribunal invokes the provision of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and orders imprisonment term for a period of one month to respondent.”

The tribunal also said that in case the man makes a payment of Rs 1 lakh to his mother’s bank account, and gives an undertaking to pay the rest of the amount within a month, then he may be released from jail on the day of the payment. It has ordered the SHO of Laxmi Nagar to arrest the son and submit a compliance report.

Advertising

A complaint was filed by the elderly woman before ADM Arun Gupta, and member advocate Anita Gupta and member Girish Johri, against her son and daughter-in-law.

Anita Gupta told The Indian Express that the man had asked his mother to move out and gave a portion of his house on rent.

“The woman told the tribunal that her son did not provide her food, medical treatment or security and kept pressuring her to leave her own house and business built by her husband. She stayed in another house on rent… but in the absence of any source of income, she had to survive in a very pitiable condition,” she said.

She said the tribunal had earlier ordered the man to pay Rs 7,000 per month, which was wilfully avoided: “Tribunal court asked clarification from the man but no justifiable explanation was given by him. He was also absent on many occasions. Finally, non-bailable warrants were issued against him and his wife to be present at the maintenance hearing Wednesday, and his mother confirmed that only Rs 35,000 has been paid.”

As per provisions under Chapter-II, Section 8, of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, the tribunal has all the powers of a civil court for the purpose of taking evidence on oath and enforcing attendance of witnesses.