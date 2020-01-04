Delhi: Man found dead on Jan 1 slipped into a drain, drowned, say police

Police said the drain, less than a kilometre from his home, was around two-three feet deep. (Representational Image) Police said the drain, less than a kilometre from his home, was around two-three feet deep. (Representational Image)

The probe into the death of a 24-year-old man, whose body was found inside a drain in Vasundhra Enclave, has led police to prima facie conclude that he fell into the drain and drowned.

Police said Alex Kuriakose, an MBA student, lived with his parents and was returning from a New Year’s party when the incident took place.

Jasmeet Singh, DCP (East) said, “On January 1, he went to celebrate New Year’s with his friends, but didn’t return in the morning. His father Kuriakose George filed a missing person report at New Ashok Nagar. During the search, we analysed CCTV footage and found his body in a drain in front of New Delhi Apartments.”

Police said the drain, less than a kilometre from his home, was around two-three feet deep.

An officer said the man and his friend left the party around 4 am on Thursday.

“Alex’s friend told us his phone was missing since last night and that Alex might have taken it by mistake. When we traced the man’s phone, its location was detected near the victim’s house. We guessed that the man must be near the phone and checked the area but couldn’t find him at night.”

Around 10 am on Friday, police again went to check the drain and found Alex’s body. Police said no external injuries were found and that they don’t suspect foul play.

DCP Jasmeet Singh said, “After conducting a post-mortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to his father.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App