Delhi: Man found dead near clinic in Shahadra

The man, suspected to be in his 40s, has not been identified yet, but local residents told police that he was a “rag-picker and was homeless”.

The man, suspected to be in his 40s, has not been identified yet. (Representational photo)

A man was found dead next to a mohalla clinic in Shahdara district’s Geeta Colony Thursday, with police suspecting that he died “due to the cold”.

“We don’t suspect foul play. It was a natural death, probably due to the cold,” said DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

The man’s body has been sent to a mortuary.

“There were no injury marks on him… prima facie, it appears he died due to the cold,” said a police officer.

