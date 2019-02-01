Delhi: Man found dead near clinic in Shahadra

A man was found dead next to a mohalla clinic in Shahdara district’s Geeta Colony Thursday, with police suspecting that he died “due to the cold”.

Advertising

“We don’t suspect foul play. It was a natural death, probably due to the cold,” said DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

The man, suspected to be in his 40s, has not been identified yet, but local residents told police that he was a “rag-picker and was homeless”.

The man’s body has been sent to a mortuary.

Advertising

“There were no injury marks on him… prima facie, it appears he died due to the cold,” said a police officer.