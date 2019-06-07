Delhi: Man forges police seal to get security, chargesheeted

In 2015, a man filed a writ petition before the High Court, requesting that he be provided security cover by Delhi Police. He attached a copy of the representation he sent to police, which he claimed was approved by the commissioner’s office — a document that police later said was forged. The Southern Range of the Special Cell has now filed a chargesheet against the man.

Advertising

The man, a Kalkaji resident, is yet to be arrested. The chargesheet was filed a few days ago by Inspector Ishwar Singh.

“He claimed he had been a police informer and numerous cases had been worked out on the basis of his inputs. He sought protection from two senior police officers, who were stated to be close friends of a former Delhi Police Commissioner. He also annexed a representation to police authorities, which he claimed was received by the police chief’s office at the PHQ,” a senior police officer said.

Inspector Singh said on verification, it was found that the receipt stamp and diary of the representation were forged. “This was intimated to the court concerned. The writ petition was disposed of and no further orders were passed… But an inquiry was initiated by the Special Cell, and it was found that the complaint was not received by the CP’s office and that the rubber stamp impression was fake. Based on sub-inspector Satendra Mohan’s complaint, an FIR was later registered under IPC sections 417/511 (attempt of cheating), 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) at Special Cell police station,” the officer said.

During its probe, police said the CP office was asked if it received such a representation, and samples of the rubber stamp were taken, which showed the complaint was never received.