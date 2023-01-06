In Delhi, 40-year-old ‘flashes’ woman in DTC bus, starts crying when caught

A 40-year-old man allegedly flashed his private parts in front of a woman inside a DTC bus Tuesday. A purported video of the incident shows the man crying after he was caught by a bus marshal.

Police said the woman did not file a complaint and no arrest has been made.

In the video, a bus marshal, identified as Sandeep, is seen asking the woman about the incident. She alleged that a co-passenger exposed himself and masturbated in front of her. The bus marshal then confronts the man who breaks down. He took the man to the police station.

A senior police officer said, “A video was being circulated on WhatsApp regarding an indecent act on a DTC bus. As the same had come to the notice of the local police in North Rohini station, an enquiry was initiated into the matter and the same was assigned to sub-inspector Suman. The complainant was contacted to record her statement or give any complaint in this regard. She has refused to give her statement. In future, if any complaint is received with respect to the alleged incident, legal action will be taken under appropriate sections of law.”