Delhi: Man fires at mother-in-law over feud with wife, arrested

August 16, 2022 1:14:10 pm
A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday after he fired into the wall of his mother-in-law’s house in Southwest Delhi when he went to take his estranged wife home, said the police Tuesday.
The police said that no injuries were reported after the accused, Gaurav who runs a water business and has no criminal history, fired the bullet.
Officials at the Sagarpur station said they received a call at around 7 pm, saying that a man had fired at his mother-in-law in West Sagarpur.
They said the relationship between the accused and his wife Ruchika, 31, had been strained for a few months. They also said Ruchika had left her husband’s house a week before the incident and had been living with her mother, Sarita.
The police said Gaurav went to his mother-in-law’s house on Monday evening and fired a bullet into the wall of a room. He then took Ruchika along with him to his house. A senior officer at the Sagarpur station said Gaurav had allegedly fired the bullet in the general direction of Sarita and threatened her at gunpoint.
Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said “A case was registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) as well as under the Arms Act.”
The DCP said that the angle of coercion in Ruchika’s return would be investigated, along with other specifics of the incident.
