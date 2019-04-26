In Delhi, man falls to death in Signature Bridge crash

A 23-year-old man died and his three friends were injured after the SUV they were travelling in hit a divider on the Signature Bridge Thursday morning. Police said Ashish Sharma, who was driving his friend’s Mahindra XUV, was thrown out of the car and fell 40 feet below the bridge.

“A PCR call was received at 4.23 am about the accident. Sharma was taken to a hospital in Civil Lines, where he was declared dead on arrival. Another passenger, Vishal Yadav (17), was taken to Yashoda Hospital in Kaushambi. The other two passengers escaped unhurt,” said DCP (North) Nupur Prasad.

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered.

Residents of Shahdara’s Ashok Nagar, the group left home early on Thursday to eat parathas at a dhaba in Durgapuri, and decided to drive towards the Signature Bridge after placing the order, said Prasad. Sharma was driving Yadav’s car.

“The survivors told us that a car in front of them took a sudden left turn, after which Ashish turned the steering wheel to the right and lost control of the vehicle. He was flung out of the car because of the impact and fell 40 feet below,” said a police officer.

DCP Prasad said that it cannot be ascertained yet if Sharma was speeding as the mechanical report is awaited.

A CATS ambulance personnel, who took Vishal to the hospital, said, “The driver of the car was under the bridge, while the one sitting next to him was unconscious with a leg injury. The two men sitting in the rear were fine”.

Sharma is survived by his parents and his elder brother. He was studying in Delhi University’s School of Open Learning.“In the morning, when his father, Satyanarayan Sharma, received a call about the accident, he first said that it’s not possible as Ashish was asleep in his room. When he rushed to the room, he realised Ashish wasn’t there,” said Gaurav Tyagi, a friend of the family.

Around 5 am, Sharma’s family reached Signature Bridge where they found the car and were told that he had been rushed to a hospital in Civil Lines. “The family last spoke to Ashish at 1.30 am, before he went to sleep. He was preparing for his exams and didn’t go to a function with the family on Wednesday night,” said Tyagi.

Sharma’s post-mortem was conducted Thursday, said police.

This is the fourth accident on the Bridge since its inauguration in November last year. Last week, a 25-year-old motorcyclist died on the Bridge after an overhead cable fell on him.