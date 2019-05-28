Delhi: Man falls to death at police station, family alleges cruelty

A 55-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped off the balcony of Bawana police station, not long after he was questioned about his son’s whereabouts Sunday, police said. The man, Balraj Singh, fell even as his wife looked on from the ground floor. A policeman on duty took him to the nearest hospital, but he succumbed to injuries on the way.

Police claimed Balraj had taken permission to drink water when the incident took place. Police are investigating if he committed suicide.

According to police, they were looking for his son, Rahul Singh, in connection with a murder case and two attempt to murder cases. DCP (outer north) Gaurav Singh said, “Rahul is wanted for the murder of one person, Narender, in April and two attempt to murder cases this year and in 2018. He was declared a proclaimed offender in an attempt to murder case. We did not interrogate his father, we just called him for normal questioning.”

However, Balraj’s family said they plan to file a police complaint against staffers at Bawana police station, alleging that their negligent conduct and cruelty during questioning led Balraj to take the extreme step.

Balraj used to work as a labourer in a factory along with his wife Rajrani. The couple have two sons and a daughter. His youngest son, Sunil, who works in a packaging company, alleged: “My father called me around 7.30 pm, saying he will be killed inside the police station if I do not come and save him. I was not in Delhi at the time… I had left the city as I did not want to face the repercussions of my brother’s crimes. We will approach the necessary authorities so that action may be taken.”

The DCP said a judicial magistrate was informed about the incident and a separate inquiry has been initiated by him. “The judicial magistrate visited the spot and looked through our documents. Our argument was that Balraj was never interrogated in custody and this was not a custodial death. The magistrate was convinced and has now directed the Narela sub-divisional magistrate to conduct an enquiry into the matter,” Singh said.

According to Balraj’s family, he and his daughter’s husband were called to the police station for questioning on Sunday morning. Rajrani accompanied them. She claimed that police insulted her husband and kept grilling him for a long time about Rahul’s whereabouts.

“He was distressed and wanted to come back home. Police kept telling me they would let him go. I went into the bathroom and as I came out, I saw him fall from the balcony. Police killed my husband,” alleged Rajrani.