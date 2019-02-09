Delhi: Man duped people using domestic helps, arrested

Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly duping several people by charging them commissions for providing domestic helps, who would stop showing up for work the day after the fee was paid, police said.

Advertising

According to police, the accused, identified as Sanjay Sahani, would bring women, mostly from Jharkhand and Bihar, after receiving requests for domestic helps from clients online.

“He would charge Rs 25,000, which was collected the day the women started work. The domestic helps would not turn up from the next day on,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh.

Police also claimed to have found several fake documents like Aadhaar card and letterheads of several placement agencies from the possession of the accused.

Police are trying to ascertain the number of victims who may have been duped by the accused.

Advertising

The case came to light after a complainant alleged that he contacted the online placement agency in 2016. According to the complainant, the maid stopped coming to work a day after he paid the Rs 25,000 commission to the agency.